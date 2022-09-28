SC extends interim protection granted to TMC MLA

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till September 30.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that interim protection granted to Manik Bhattacharya shall continue till Friday and listed the matter for further hearing on September 30.

On September 27, the court ordered not to take coercive steps against the petitioner till September 28, 2022.



Earlier Calcutta High Court directed Manik Bhattacharya to appear before CBI by 8 pm on Tuesday.

Manik Bhattacharya moved the Supreme Court and sought interim relief.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

Enforcement Directorate is also probing the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case and has earlier summoned Manik Bhattacharya. ED has also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. (ANI)

