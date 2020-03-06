SC extends interim relief granted to Hardik Patel in Patidar rally case

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 20 the interim protection from arrest granted to Congress leader Hardik Patel in a 2015 case relating to alleged violence and an FIR during Patidar rally in Vastrapur, Gujarat.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, asked not to arrest Patel till March 20, when it will take up the matter for hearing again.

The top court had, on February 28, granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader and Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel in connection with a case pertaining to the violence that erupted during a Patidar rally in Gujarat in 2015.

Patel had moved the top court against the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Gujarat High Court.

A rally organised by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, led by Patel, as part of its quota stir in Ahmedabad in 2015 had turned violent, following which, a case was registered against him. (ANI)

