SC extends interim relief to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a case related to the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said that the interim order will continue till March 24.

Earlier the top court had directed the Maharashtra government to completely hold back the ongoing investigation against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

A bench expressed concern over the "messy state of affairs" highlighted by the ongoing legal battle between Singh with the state administration and said that "it is a very unfortunate situation".

The apex court had said that it will take a call on whether the FIRs lodged by Maharashtra police against Singh is to be handed over to CBI or not and asked the state government to keep its hands off from those cases till the issue is decided.

It court in its order stated that the state government has given its assurance to put the matter on hold while the top court is considering the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the bench that it is in the interest of things that all cases herein be investigated by the central probe agency.

Earlier, the bench had allowed Mumbai Police to carry on the investigation against Singh but restrained it from filing charge sheets on the FIRs against him over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Singh seeking protection from coercive steps by Mumbai police in the cases registered against him.



Senior advocate Puneet Bali, appearing for Singh, had told the bench that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is being targeted and the State government is trying to scuttle the probe.

Cases were registered against Singh over allegations of misconduct, corruption and extortion.

The apex court had sought CBI's view on probing the cases as they are interlinked with the matters already under the investigation of the central agency.

Singh had approached the top court against the September 16, 2021 judgment of the Bombay High Court which dismissed his pleas challenging the two enquiries orders issued by the State Home Ministry for allegedly violating service rules and allegations of corruption.

The apex court had also expressed concern over the ongoing fight between former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Singh saying the matter has become "curiouser and curiouser".

Singh's counsel had told the apex court that six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct charges against the then senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

On November 18, the bench had asked Singh to disclose his whereabouts while making it clear that no protection can be granted to him against arrest until his location is known.

Singh was declared an 'absconder' by a Mumbai Magistrate after his non-appearance in an extortion case.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

