SC forms panel to check quality, quantity of water at Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday formed a six-member committee to ascertain the quality and quantity of water at the Wazirabad water treatment plant in Delhi which is critical to meet the water requirements of the national capital.

A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that a committee should be appointed to conduct a local inspection and sought the committee to report within three days.

"Committee shall report on quality and quantity of water given to Wazirabad plant, levels of water at Wazirabad plant and to see if the water is being diverted to water treatment plants before it reaches Wazirabad and two other areas," the court said.

Committee shall consist of Joint Secretary of Jal Shakti ministry be nominated by Secretary, Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Member of Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCB), Member of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Member of Haryana Pollution board and Haryana Agricultural Board.

The Bench was hearing a plea of Delhi Jal Board already seeking directions for the Haryana government for ceasing the discharge of untreated effluents resulting in a rise of ammonia levels in river water. It also sought direction to Haryana to maintain the level of water supplied to Delhi as DJB complains of inadequate supply of water.

Hearing the case, the DJB alleged that Haryana has reduced water supply leading to spike in ammonia levels in the water.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the DJB, contended that a committee should be formed to check to check the status, quality, and quantity of water.

Counsel appearing for Haryana said that Upper Yamuna River Board has conducted inspection and that there is diversion of water to water treatment plants before it reaches Wazirabad. (ANI)