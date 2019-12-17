SC forms two-member committee for expeditious disposal of rape cases

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court has set up a two-member committee of judges to look into the issue of expeditious disposal of rape cases across the country, sources said.

They said Chief Justice SA Bobde, in an administrative decision, formed a two-member committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and MR Shah.

The committee was formed in view of rising crimes against women, the sources said. (ANI)

