SC freezes filing any plea related to disputes over services between Centre, Delhi Govt

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday freezes the filing of any plea in a case relating to disputes over services between the Delhi government and the Centre.



Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the Delhi government mentioned the matter before Supreme Court, saying Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia filed an affidavit to show paralysis in the administration.

The matter is listed for hearing before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on November 24. (ANI)

