SC gives green signal to Pharmacy Council of India to consider process of application for next academic

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court has given a green signal to the Pharmacy Council of India to consider the process of the application for the next academic year 2023-2024, received for the establishment of new pharmacy colleges.

A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath was hearing the Pharmacy Council of India allowed the plea seeking to process the application for the next academic year 2023-2024, received for the establishment of new pharmacy colleges.

The application was allowed by the top court to process the application for next academic year 2023-2024 in respect of applications that have been submitted by new institutions pursuant to interim order dated 31.05.2022 and final judgment dated 15.09.2022 in the Pharmacy Council of India vs Rajeev College of Pharmacy matter.



Advocates Sanjay Sharawat and Shivam Singh, counsels appearing on behalf of some of the institutions, stated that permission is already granted to some of the institutions after following the procedure prescribed in law.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that in case permission is already granted in any of such institutions, the orders passed by this Court would not apply to such institutions.

On September 15 2022, the Supreme Court said that a blanket prohibition on the establishment of pharmacy colleges cannot be imposed by an executive resolution. The court observation came while the Pharmaceutical Council of India's 2019 decision to impose a five-year moratorium on opening up new colleges offering diploma and bachelor's degrees in pharmacy. (ANI)

