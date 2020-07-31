SC grants 3 weeks to states to file response on complying with its directions on migrant labourers' difficulties

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted time to the state governments to file a response regarding the compliance of earlier directions issued by the top court relating to "miseries and difficulties" being faced by migrant labourers across the country following the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted that some states have not filed an affidavit and granted three weeks to them to file a response.

The top court also gave three weeks to them to file a response on registration and data collection of migrants and post the matter for hearing after four weeks.

In its order today, the bench noted that in its June 9 order, it had directed all States and Union Territories to transport all stranded workers by trains or other modes within 15 days.

"It appears that in spite of steps taken by the States including the State of Maharashtra, there are still migrant workers stranded in different States including the State of Maharashtra. We are of the view that the State of Maharashtra may take appropriate steps to ensure that stranded migrant workers who are still waiting to return to their native places shall return to their native places, at an early date. The appropriate steps be taken in this regard," the bench stated in the order.

The apex court said in June it had ordered that details of all migrant labourers, who have reached their native places, shall be maintained with details of their skill, nature of employment, earlier place of employment to facilitate the administration to extend the benefit of different schemes which may be applicable to such migrant workers.

Today, the top court stated that none of the States and Union Territories have filed an affidavit giving details of the compliance of the direction on registration and data collection of migrant workers.

"The States are required to bring on record the mode and manner in which records of migrant labourers who have reached their native places are being maintained with their skill, nature of employment and other details. Let States/Union Territories may also file affidavits in the above regard within a period of three weeks. In the affidavits to be filed by States/Union Territories, details with regard to compliance of other directions as issued by this Court on June 6, 2020, be also detailed," the apex court stated in its order. (ANI)

