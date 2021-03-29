SC grants anticipatory bail to Goa restaurateur in rape case

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Supreme Court's vacation bench on Monday granted anticipatory bail to a Goa-based "Souza Lobo" restaurant owner who is accused of rape charges from a Delhi-based woman.

In a special sitting held on Holi festival, the vacation bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer has granted the anticipatory bail to Jude Lobo.



"We are satisfied that the petitioner has a case of anticipatory bail. If he is arrested, he shall be released on a personal bond of Rs 10,000," the Apex Court bench led by Justice Bhushan said in his order today.

The Top Court further said that the petitioner (Jude Lobo) is allowed to implead the complainant, as respondent number 2 in the case.

Former Attorney General (AG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the accused, Lobo, submitted to the Apex Court that it's a perfect example of cock and bull story. An FIR was lodged by the woman in December 2020, but you see, the rape allegations are of 2009. (ANI)

