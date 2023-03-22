SC grants bail to law intern held for recording court proceedings in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to a law intern arrested for allegedly recording the court proceedings of a sensitive matter in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi granted bail to the law intern and said, "After having heard learned counsel for the parties and taking into consideration the material on record, we are inclined to release Petitioner No. 2 ... from jail, to which the learned Additional Solicitor General appearing for the State has no objection."

The court directed that the petitioner shall be released from jail forthwith on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.5,000 to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The court directed that this order be communicated through the Registrar General of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh forthwith.

The court has listed the matter for April 12 for further hearing.



According to a probe agency, a law student was found recording a video of bail proceedings in another controversial matter. The probe agency also alleged that recovery of Rs. 1,26,110 was made from her and a complaint was submitted by one practicing advocate of District Court, Indore, whereby.

It was alleged that girl was allegedly having a connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Unlawful Activities Act on 28 September 2022 for a period of five years.

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the woman after she was caught filming a court hearing in the Indore district court in January.

Informing about the matter, Madhya Pradesh Police said, "A young woman had reached the District Court dressed as a lawyer and was caught by the lawyers while making a video during the hearing on the bail application of Bajrang Dal workers who were arrested and sent to jail for raising objectionable slogans."

On the District Bar Association application, the police had registered a case under sections 419, 420, and 120 (B) of IPC. Rs 1.5 lakh was also recovered from her possession. (ANI)

