SC grants bail to one accused in paddy scam case

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court has granted bail to one accused in connection with a case relating to a paddy scam in Bihar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana has granted bail to one Ashok Kumar, observing that the petitioner has suffered incarceration for a period of two years and more and the charge sheet has been filed in the matter.

"Taking into consideration the fact that the petitioner has suffered incarceration for a period of two years and more particularly the fact that the investigation is complete and the charge-sheet has been filed, we deem it to be a fit case to grant him bail," the Court said.

The court said that the petitioner Ashok Kumar was directed to be enlarged on bail on terms and conditions to be imposed by the trial court.



Ashok Kumar was represented by advocates Utkarsh Singh and Sureshan P while respondent Bihar state was represented by advocate Samir Ali Khan, advocate on record.

Ashok Kumar has filed his bail plea in a case filed at Belhar Police Station, Banka, Bihar. The present criminal case is a part of a paddy scam that has taken the entire state in its sweep.

According to the prosecution, the main accused/petitioner Ashok Kumar was posted as extension officer (Industrial and commerce cum purchase in-charge) and co-accused Sandeep Kumar Singh was posted as Krishi Saman Wayak (Agricultural Coordinator) at Belhar in the Banka district of Bihar.

The prosecution has alleged that the prima facie role of the petitioner Ashok Kumar was established as he was responsible for storing and procurement of paddy. The prosecution has alleged that when the go-down was physically inspected, 1659.90 quintals of the amount of paddy was missing and hence the same was allegedly misappropriated by accused Ashok Kumar.

Advocate Utkarsh Singh, appearing for petitioner Ashok Kumar, said that the petitioner has been writing several letters to the concerned senior officials about the dilapidated conditions of the Belhar SFC Go-down and other issues of security time and again. Despite the same, he has been made a main accused in the FIR and is in judicial custody since Jan 2020. (ANI)

