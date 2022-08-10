SC grants bail to Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon violence case

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist and poet P Varavara Rao, who was accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Rao has been granted bail on medical grounds.

He was arrested on August 28, 2018, from his home in Hyderabad and was an under-trial in the Bhima Koregaon case for which FIR was lodged by the Pune Police at Vishrambagh Police Station on January 8, 2018, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and several other provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Rao, who was initially put under house arrest pursuant to the order of the top court, was ultimately taken into police custody on November 17, 2018, and was later shifted to Taloja Jail. (ANI)