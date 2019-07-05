SC grants Centre 4 weeks to file reply on PIL alleging iron ore mining irregularities

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted four weeks time to the Centre to file a reply on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking quashing of allotments to firms for mining iron ore from over 350 mines across the country without proper and fresh evaluation.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde was hearing the government's plea in connection with the PIL filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma alleging irregularities in the allotment of mining leases and seeking action against firms mining illegally.

The petition has sought that the firms should pay for illegal mining. (ANI)

