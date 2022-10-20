SC grants interim bail to minor accused in murder of 7-year-old boy in school

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to a minor accused in the murder case of a 7-year-old boy in Gurugram school in 2017.

The order was passed by a bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and JK Maheshwari.

The court noted the minor accused was detained when he was 16 years old for allegedly killing a minor boy in the school and now he is 21 years old.



Earlier the top court had dismissed a plea filed by the minor victim's father who has challenged the Punjab and Haryana HC order which has directed the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to decide afresh if the accused in the murder of a 7-year-old boy in Gurugram in 2017 will be treated as an adult or a minor during the trial.

The seven-year-old was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit on September 8, 2017.

Later the CBI was handed over the case. The CBI, in November 2017, had dismissed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested the juvenile in this case. (ANI)

