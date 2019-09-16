Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

SC grants time to Centre to file response on plea to prevent suicides

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted additional time to the Central government to file its response in a petition seeking direction to formulate and implement a public health programme to prevent and reduce suicides in the country.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra allowed centre's request for more time and adjourned the matter for four weeks.
The court had, on August 2, asked the Centre and state governments to file response on the plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who raised the issue of the increasing number of child suicides across the nation.
Bansal has sought direction for the implementation of a public health programme, as provided under Sections 29 and 115 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.
He pleaded the government to start a project for providing aid, support and advice to persons with suicidal thoughts through call centres helplines.
Annexing the Right to Information (RTI) reply data of the last five years, which he obtained from the Delhi police, the advocate stated that the children are committing suicides in Delhi and hence the social atmosphere of the national capital is at risk.
"As per the figures provided by the Delhi Police, it is established that the Delhi government has failed to provide a healthy social atmosphere in Delhi," the plea stated.
Delhi government has not even thought of making any public health-related programs, the petition stated, adding that suicide by young children is a "national shame". (ANI)

