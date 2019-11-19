The Supreme Court (File photo)
The Supreme Court (File photo)

SC hears pleas against Article 370, information blockade in J-K

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a batch of petitions concerning the situation in Jammu and Kashmir which arose after the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.
In August, the central government had announced its decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. Following this, phone lines and internet were blocked in the region.
Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing petitioner Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, opposed the information blockade in the region and told a bench headed by Justices N V Ramana that the internet connectivity is a fundamental right and the Central government cannot impose a ban on it.
Dave cited a judgment given by Kerala High Court in which it held that access to the Internet is a fundamental right.
"The government does not want any kind of criticism and that is why it imposed a ban on the internet so that people cannot communicate and share their views. Everybody had been silenced," Dave said.
He submitted that none of the imposition by the Centre is genuinely levied. "It is not a bonafide and genuine imposition. Nobody really even knows what the restrictions are," the counsel said, adding that people have a right to know.
Another counsel Meenakshi Arora, appearing for social activist Tehseen Poonawala, said that the impositions were levied by the Centre with improper reasoning and asked how it can curtail the right of one crore population.
"Without any material how can the state curtail the right of one crore population? I could have understood that for a period of 1-10 days the imposition of the blockade is there, but the kind of length till 100 days, I don't understand it," Arora submitted before the court.
Normalcy is gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir as mobile and landline services have been restored in both UTs and restrictions under Section 144 on movement withdrawn or relaxed, except for night time restrictions in the Valley.
Arguments of Meenakshi remained inconclusive today and would continue in the next hearing.(ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:12 IST

Goa's interest will be safeguarded in regard to Kalsa-Bhandura...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday exuded confidence in Central government, expressing that Goa's interest will be safeguarded with a favourable decision regarding the Kalsa-Bhandura project.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:11 IST

Need to start political engagement in Valley: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that there is a need to start political engagement in the Kashmir Valley.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:03 IST

Bengal govt once again turns down Governor's request for a helicopter

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has once again declined his request to use a government helicopter to travel to Domkal in Murshidabad district to attend an educational programme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:59 IST

WB: Opp leaders urge Guv to take necessary steps to include...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Assembly Abdul Mannan and Leader of the Left Front Legislature Party Dr Sujan Chakroborty on Tuesday submitted a joint representation to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging him to take appropriate steps to

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:46 IST

Lok Sabha extended for half-an-hour over air pollution debate

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday extended the day's proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament by half-an-hour over the debate on air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:36 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 10 lakh stolen from Mangalagiri MLA's office

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Nov 19 (ANI): An amount of Rs 10 lakh was stolen from the office of YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in Mangalagiri here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:27 IST

Delhi Police registers second FIR in connection with JNU protest

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered another FIR in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students which was organised on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:26 IST

West Bengal Assembly session to begin from November 26, says...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 19 (ANI) West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that the state Assembly session will commence on the occasion of the Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:25 IST

Students want to make JNU centre of Urban Naxals: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday criticised the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for protesting and said that they want to turn the varsity into a centre for 'Urban Naxalites'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:24 IST

TMC MP raises air pollution issue in LS, bats for ensuring right...

New Delhi (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday raised the issue of rising air pollution in several parts of the country in Lok Sabha and asked the government to ensure the right to breath clean air.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:14 IST

Rajya Sabha passes Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Parliament on Tuesday passed the Jallianwalla Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:11 IST

Army to pay homage to soldiers killed in Siachen avalanche

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Indian Army will pay homage on Wednesday to the four soldiers who were killed in an avalanche in Siachen before handing over their bodies to their families.

Read More
iocl