SC hears pleas seeking directions over shortage of PPE kits for healthcare professionals

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a batch of petitions over the "shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals" in the wake of coronavirus spread and seeking directions to avail WHO-approved protective gears.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat heard the matter via video-conferencing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union of India, told the apex court that the Central government is doing its best on the front and doctors are being protected.

"Doctors are corona-warriors. They have to be protected also. Not only physical protection but the safety of their families as well. Many of them are being housed in hotels. We are taking several steps. We will continue to do to deal with the situation," Mehta said.

The top court asked Mehta why doesn't the Centre create a mechanism at the district level where nodal officers can be appointed to get suggestions from all persons, to which the Solicitor General replied, "we have a central control room with officials from home, health, Ayush ministries, including at state level."

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that the doctors are afraid and if they don't come forward things will collapse.

Mehta said we have police officials deployed at all hospitals to ensure that people should not mix with others or leave the hospital.

Rohatgi cited news reports that the salaries of doctors and staff at government hospitals was being deducted, to which Mehta objected and said that it is incorrect.

Three petitions, filed by Dr Jerryl Banait, lawyer and activist Amit Sahni and Dr Arushi Jain, were filed in the apex court over the shortage of PPE kits amid the COVID-19 crisis. One of the petitions also sought directions for the deployment of security for the protection of medical professionals. (ANI)

