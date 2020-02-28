SC holds over 30 years long strike of U'khand lawyers 'illegal'

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday held the strike conducted by Uttarakhand advocates in Dehradun, Haridwar and other places, on all working Saturdays as 'illegal'.

A single-judge bench of the apex court, Justice M R Shah passed the verdict.

Justice Shah, in the verdict today, also issued notice to the Bar Council of the state of Uttarakhand and asked it to initiate contempt of court proceedings against those allegedly involved in such kinds of strikes. (ANI)

