SC issues guidelines concerning Lawyers Chamber Blocks

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In view of coronavirus outbreak and the countrywide lockdown which is in the fourth phase with some relaxations, the Supreme Court has issued a circular which said that all Lawyers Chamber Blocks in the SC's premises will be open for entry of only members and their staff.

The circular also said that Lawyers Chamber Blocks will have to follow fixed timings.

"In the light of growing concerns amid increasing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the following guidelines be put in place for entrants to all the Lawyers Chamber Blocks in the Supreme Court premises," read the circular issued on May 21.

According to the guidelines, the Lawyers Chamber Blocks will have to follow the timings of 10 am-4 PM from Monday to Friday, except holidays, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturday, except holidays, followed by sanitization of the blocks on Sundays and holidays. The blocks will remain closed on holidays for deep cleaning and sanitization.

Further, the Lawyers Chamber Blocks will be open for entry of only members and their staff on production of proximity card or letter of authority.

They will also have to submit themselves to thermal screening and duly fill up self-declaration forms/daily registers containing contact-tracing details. (ANI)

