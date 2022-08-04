SC issues notice on Amrapali Group founder Anil Sharma plea seeking bail on medical ground

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on a plea filed by Amrapali group founder Anil Sharma seeking bail on medical ground.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to file a report on the medical condition of Anil Sharma and listed the matter for further hearing on next Monday (August 8).

Amrapali Group's ex-directors including Anil Kumar Sharma, are behind bars after multiple cases have been registered against them for allegedly diverting homebuyers' money.



Earlier Anil Sharma and others were arrested by investigating agency on the complaint of homebuyers. Homebuyers have alleged that Amrapali Group former directors have cheated them. Various investigating agencies are probing the matter against them.

On January 25 2019, the top had given a go-ahead to the government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects.

On July 23 2019, the court asked the NBCC to complete the unfinished housing projects of Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida areas and hand over these to the homebuyers as soon as possible. The court had also cancelled the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) registration of Amrapali Group.

On July 18 2022, the top court had said that "Monetary claim raised by the Company shall be looked into after the claims of all the flat- buyers for possession of the respective apartments booked by them and the statutory entities or corporations like Noida/Greater Noida and Electricity Company are considered and satisfied."

On July 18, 2022 the top court also said that after considering the plight that the flat-buyers and the progress of construction, it directed the Electricity Company to restore the electricity supply. (ANI)

