SC issues notice on Bombay HC order related to electric bus tender

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court, in an interim order, stayed the Bombay High Court order, insofar as the petitioner is concerned in a matter relating to the tender for 2,100 electric buses.

A bench of justices Abdul Nazeer and J K Maheshwari issued notice to the respondent and said, "Interim stay of the impugned judgment is granted till the next date of hearing insofar as the petitioner(s) is concerned."

"The supply of the buses, if any, by the petitioner (s), is subject to the result of these petitions and shall not claim any equity at a later stage," the Court said and listed the matter for September 2, 2022.



Recently the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Madhav Jamdar held that the decision of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) to award tender for 2,100 electric buses in favor of the firm EVEY Trans was "incorrect".

BEST and EVEY Trans have preferred an appeal before the Supreme Court against the impugned order of the Bombay High Court.

Based on the arguments of the counsels for BEST, EVEY, and Tata and after hearing it at length, the Apex Court granted an interim stay on the impugned order of Bombay High Court till the next date of hearing as far as EVEY and BEST are concerned.

The BEST was represented by Senior Counsel and Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, EVEY Trans was represented by Senior Counsel and Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi and Senior Counsel Shyam Divan. While Tata's were represented by Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (ANI)

