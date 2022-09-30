SC issues notice on Owaisi's plea challenging bail granted to his attacker

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the bail granted to two persons who are accused of firing at his vehicle in February 2022.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the two accused -- Sachin Sharma, and Shubham Gurjar -- on the limited issue as to whether the issue relating to bail granted to them be remanded back to the Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration.

The top court posted Owaisi's plea challenging the High Court order of granting bail to the two accused on November 11.



It also dismissed Owaisi's challenge to the bail granted to the third accused Aalim while noting that the role attributed to him and the allegations are that before six months (of the incident), he supplied the foreign-made pistol and no role is attributed to him with respect to any fire shot.

"We see no reason to interfere with the High Court releasing the said accused on bail. The SLP relating to Aalim's bail is dismissed," the bench said while refusing to interfere with Aalim's bail.

Owaisi's car had come under attack in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on February 3, a week before assembly polls began in the State.

After the incident, the police arrested three persons -- Sachin Sharma, Shubham Gurjar, and Aalim -- for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Owaisi in his plea submitted that after accused Sachin came out on bail, he again threatened the petitioner with serious consequences. (ANI)

