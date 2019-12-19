SC issues notice on plea against UP govt's decision to cut 64,000 trees

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Ministry of Defence, and Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed against the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh government to cut 64,000 trees for Defence Expo in Lucknow.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant issued a notice to the Ministry, Uttar Pradesh and others and posted the matter for further hearing in January 2020.

The petition was filed by one Sheela Barse who also sought direction for Centre and all state governments to formulate policies so that trees are not cut for future events.

"Felling such huge number of trees, which takes several decades to grow, an injustice is caused not just to the present generation of humans but also to the future generations of humans and all living beings dependent on the ecosystem," plea said.

It further asked the court to direct the National Green Tribunal to work out a plan so that trees are not to be removed henceforth for any project.

"Direct UP Government and Defence Ministry, Government of India not to damage fell, uproot, cut down, burn down or otherwise destroy part of the whole of trees," plea said.

It also asked the apex court to take cognisance of Intergenerational Equity Rights of Trees, and recognise trees as living entities entitled to Rights.

The petition also urged the court to direct the State of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and any other State or Union Territory, or Government of India Wing or Agency to abandon the plan of destruction of trees for any purpose whatsoever unless it meets Expert scrutiny.

As per reports, in November a proposal has been sent for displacing 64,000 trees on the banks of river Gomti for Defence Expo.

The stretch from Hanuman Setu till Nishatganj along the banks of Gomti River will be cleared for the display of defence equipment for the Defence Expo in Lucknow 2020. It was also proposed that once the Defence Expo gets over, new trees will be planted on the banks of Gomti river.

The plea sought to consider Fundamental Right to Justice and Intergenerational Equity of living Entities under Article 32, 14,19,21 and 48A of the Constitution of India. (ANI)

