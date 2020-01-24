SC issues notice on plea of Tata Sons challenging NCLAT order

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued a notice on a plea of Tata Sons challenging January 6 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) by which it had dismissed a plea by Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Mumbai seeking a modification to the judgment in the Cyrus Mistry-Tata Sons dispute.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notice to Cyrus Mistry who is a party in the case.

RoC had challenged in NCLAT it's December 18 ruling where NCLAT had termed "illegal" the conversion of Tata Sons from a public limited to a private limited company.

On January 10, the Supreme Court had stayed National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order restoring Cyrus Mistry's appointment as executive chairman of the Tata group.

In a statement issued on January 5, Mistry had said that he will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices or Tata Industries, but "will, however, vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder." (ANI)

