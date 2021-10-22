SC issues notice on to former Twitter India head over UP govt's plea

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to former Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari over plea of Uttar Pradesh government against Karnataka HC decision to quash a notice seeking Maheshwari's appearance for a probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded on the micro-blogging site.



The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 16, filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

The Karnataka High Court on June 24 granted interim relief to Maheshwari and directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive steps against him till the next date of hearing in connection with the probe into the circulation of a viral video clip of an assault of an elderly man on the social media platform.

Consequently, the Uttar Pradesh government challenged the interim protection granted to Twitter's MD in the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

