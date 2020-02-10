SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt over participation of children in agitations

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre and Delhi government asking it to respond to the death of an infant who was taken to Shaheen Bagh, the venue of protests against the Citizenship Ammendment Act in the national capital.

The apex court took suo moto cognizance on a letter by a National Bravery Award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte to stop involvement of children and infants' in demonstrations and agitations. Sadavarte had written the letter in wake of the death of a four-month infant at Shaheen Bagh.

"We have the highest respect for motherhood, highest concern for children and they should not be treated badly," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The girl from Mumbai has approached the CJI saying that the death of the infant Mohammed Jahan occurred due to atrocious suffering while its parents were participating in an agitation at Shaheen Bagh against Citizenship Amendment Act and sought direction for an investigation into the death. (ANI)

