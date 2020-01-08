The Supreme Court
SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians

ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central government on a petition filed by the National Council of Dalit Christians seeking Scheduled Caste (SC) status for the Dalit Christians.
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde sought response from the government and agreed to hear the plea which stated that the Christian Dalits should be given SC/ST reservation.
The petitioner stated the change of religion does not end social discrimination against lower castes. (ANI)

