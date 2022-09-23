SC issues notice to Centre, others to take steps to control fraudulent religious control

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to Centre and State governments to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion.

A bench comprising of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice.

The top court asked the parties to file a reply by November 14.



The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits".

Upadhyay submitted that this is a nationwide problem that must be tackled immediately.

The plea has also sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report and a Bill to control religious conversion by intimidation and monetary benefits. (ANI)



