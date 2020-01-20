New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre regarding schemes for minorities.
The petitioner has claimed that the government is spending Rs 4,800 crore towards teaching skills to minorities and promoting culture and alleged that this is a violation of the right to equality.
The apex court will hear the matter in March. (ANI)
SC issues notice to Centre over schemes for minorities
ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:57 IST
