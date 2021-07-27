SC issues notice to Centre seeking response on PIL for healthcare mismanagement

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued notice to the Government of India and sought its detailed response on a Public Interest Litigation alleging mismanagement of healthcare facilities in the country.

The petition filed by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan said that the private healthcare centres and hospitals are allegedly exploiting patients and are not following uniform treatment protocols.

A bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, and also comprising Justice Surya Kant, issued notice to the Government and sought its detailed response in the petition filed by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

Sanjay Parikh, a senior lawyer appearing for Jan Swastha Abhiyan, told the Supreme Court that as per the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010, the structure has come under sections 11 & 12.

Parikh further stated that ultimately this is to be done by the state govt with the help of the central government.



To this, the CJI said and asked Parikh, "the Preamble says that the act is applicable to the entire country, right?"

Parikh said that some states have adopted the act but other states have passed some kind of legislation in the case.

Parikh also made it clear to the Supreme Court that there are standard treatment guidelines and the draft has come, however the same has not been notified.

He also said that a representation was also made to the Ministry and even a "patient charter" was also submitted, which is later called as "Clinical Establishment Act, 2010."

Parikh pleaded to the apex court that the implementation of this will be possible, if the apex court issues notice to the Centre's standing counsel in the matter, to which, the CJI Ramana said, "we will issue notice to the Centre. Let us hope that the Government responds in the matter". (ANI)

