SC issues notice to Centre, Singrauli industries on plea to check pollution in Singrauli, Sonebhadra

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central government and the industries of Singrauli on a plea seeking compliance by industries as well as the authorities concerned with the National Green Tribunal order to check acute pollution in Singrauli and Sonebhadra districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

A three-judge bench of Justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and KM Joseph sought a response from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Pollution Control Board and others.



The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey who claimed that despite December 6, 2017 order of the NGT, neither the industries nor the authorities have taken any step to improve the environment in the area and people continue to suffer due to pollution.

The plea, argued through senior advocate Ashok Kumar Sharma, had submitted that the NGT had asked the petitioner to approach a Monitoring Committee, formed by the tribunal, on the issue and dismissed the plea.

"It is submitted that the orders have not been complied by the respondents and polluting industries. As a matter of fact, the National Green Tribunal also did not look into the entire directions passed and dismissed the execution petition," the plea said. (ANI)

