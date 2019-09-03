SC issues notice to Chennai Professor Shanmugham on contempt plea by Rajeev Dhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to 88-year-old Chennai-based professor, N Shanmugham, who had allegedly threatened Dr Rajeev Dhavan and asked him not to appear on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, issued notice to Professor Shanmugam and asked him to file his detailed response in two weeks.

"Issue notice to the respondent (Shanmugam) for two weeks. Let him file his detailed response in two weeks," said CJI Ranjan Gogoi after hearing the contempt petition filed by Dr Dhavan.

Dr Dhavan is arguing for Sunni Wakf Board in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and had filed the contempt petition against Professor Shanmugam for his alleged threats.

In his contempt petition, he alleged that Professor Shanmugam had threatened him for appearing for Muslim parties in the case.

Dr Dhavan in his petition pleaded to the top court for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against him for interfering with the court proceedings.

He stated that he had received a letter dated August 14, 2019 from Professor Shanmugam threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties.

The petitioner, Dr Dhavan, through his Advocate-on-Record (Ejaz Maqbool) has submitted the petition to the Apex Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Professor Shanmugam. (ANI)