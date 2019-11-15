SC issues notice to EC on Madhu Koda's disqualification

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India on a petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Madhu Koda, challenging his disqualification.

The apex court, however, refused to allow Koda to contest the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections">Jharkhand Assembly elections till further hearing in the case.

Koda served as the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2006 to 2008 and was disqualified in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses incurred by him during Assembly elections in an appropriate format. (ANI)

