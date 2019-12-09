SC issues notice to EC on plea by Mahua Moitra

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission on a plea of MP Mahua Moitra seeking direction to the poll body to publish on its website the constituency-wise information collated in Form 17C part I and II and Form 20 for every subsequent Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde sought a response from the Election Commission.

Form 17C Part I is public disclosure and due reporting of Account of votes recorded, Part II is a result of counting and Form 20 is the final result sheet.

The plea asks the EC to publish on its website the Constituency wise information collated in Form 17C part I and II for every subsequent Parliamentary and Assembly election as per Rule 49-S, within a period of 48 hours from the preparation of the Form. (ANI)

