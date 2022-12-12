SC issues notice to ED on Pooja Singhal bail

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on former Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal's bail plea in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka sought an ED response on Singhal's bail and listed the matter for further hearing in January.

Pooja Singhal has moved the SC challenging the Jharkhand High Court, denying him bail in the matter.



In May, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal on Wednesday in connection with the money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

Her's was the second arrest in the case after chartered accountant Suman Kumar was arrested by the ED on May 7.

The ED recovered Rs 17.51 crore from the premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Pulse Hospital.

Singhal was arrested after the ED claimed it had credible evidence of her connection with CA Suman Kumar.

Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the managing director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC). (ANI)

