SC issues notice to Haryana govt, Faridabad MC in illegal construction at Khori Gaon case

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Haryana government and Faridabad Municipal Corporation and asked them to file the responses after hearing a plea seeking directions to appoint a Monitoring Committee to see how the Khori Gaon residents are being provided with temporary shelter or any other facilities to them.

The Supreme Court had on June 07, 2021, in its order directed the Haryana government and the other authorities concerned, to remove around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Aravali forest area.

The Bench of the apex court in its order on June 07, had directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, Haryana, and the concerned police (Faridabad) to ensure the eviction order of it, within six weeks.

The Khori Gaon RWA had then moved Supreme Court seeking its direction for a stay of its earlier order directing the Haryana government to demolish around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Faridabad, as it falls in the Aravali area.

A Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, said, "Respondents (Haryana government) should file reply on the application filed by the petitioner. We request Arun Bhardwaj (for Haryana government) to file a common reply to all the Intervention Applications) that all the issues are in one place."



The Supreme Court was hearing the case involving Khori Gaon RWA plea against Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, which had to comply with the apex court's direction had demolished the illegal constructions/ houses built in the Aravali region in Khori Gaon.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Arun Bhardwaj, said that all these matters were listed on September 6. The State had requested some time to look into the representation.

Justice Khanwilkar, fixed the matter for further hearing to September 06.

Senior lawyer, Colin Gonsalves appearing for the petitioners said that there is an application that encloses a report giving the court the latest position on rehabilitation, and also showing that all the statements made by the State of Haryana were completely false

Justice Khanwilkar said, "We will keep the matter for September 6. Some report has been filed by the petitioner. You (State government) need to file a response to that." (ANI)

