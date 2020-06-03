SC issues notice to journalist Upendra Rai on ED's plea against bail granted to him

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to journalist Upendra Rai on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), challenging the bail granted to him by the Delhi High Court in connection with a money laundering case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice to Rai and sought his response.

The economic offences watchdog had moved the apex court challenging the July 9, 2019, order of the Delhi High Court, which had granted bail to Rai in a money laundering case. He was granted bail by the Delhi High court last year.

"We issue a notice to the respondent, in the case and seek his detailed response," said the apex court and adjourned the matter for further hearing.

The ED arrested Rai on June 8, 2018, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he got bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions. (ANI)

