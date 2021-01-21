SC issues notice to makers of 'Mirzapur' and Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the makers and producers of the web-series 'Mirzapur' and Amazon Prime Video.

A Bench headed by the Chief justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde, admitted the plea and sought a response from the makers of the web-series and Over The Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video.

The petition sought a direction that the government of India set up a core screening committee for web series, films, or other programmes which are directly released online platforms.

"Ministry of Information and Broadcasting must make a certificate from a government authority mandatory before releasing any web series, movies, or program on OTT platforms," the plea said.

The PIL was filed by Sujeet Kumar Singh, a resident of Mirzapur, who said the web series makers have shown Mirzapur as a city of goons and adulteress.

The plea has made Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and Amazon Prime Video, as parties in the case.

Recently, another controversy related to a web-series 'Tandav' has surfaced for hurting religious sentiments.

OTT platforms are streaming media services offered directly over the Internet. (ANI)