SC issues notice to MEITY on plea challenging internet shutdowns during competitive exams

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on a plea challenging the internet shutdown during competitive exams to prevent cheating.

The petitioner, which is a legal services organisation, Software Freedom Law Center has challenged the Internet shutdown during the state level and central examinations seeking direction to the states to not suspend Internet services on the ground of preventing cheating in examinations and for such other routine administrative reasons.

The plea also sought to set aside the blanket order of the Respondent State Rajasthan dated September 2, 2017, which delegates the power to suspend internet services to the Divisional Commissioners of the State. (ANI)