SC issues notice to Rajasthan govt, Centre over infant deaths in Kota hospital

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Rajasthan government and the Centre on a plea for a probe into infant deaths at a hospital in Kota.

The apex court issued the notice to the Rajasthan government and the Centre after over 100 infants had lost their lives at Kota-based JK Lon Hospital in December last year.

A three-member state government committee of doctors, who was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, had found that the hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement. However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the death of infants admitted there.

The hospital's superintendent, Suresh Chand Dulara had cited hypothermia and birth asphyxia as the reason behind more numbers of deaths of the infants at the hospital.

The Rajasthan High Court on January 7 had sought a report from the state government and gave major instructions to all districts including Kota to improve the conditions of the hospitals. (ANI)

