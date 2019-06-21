Supreme Court
Supreme Court

SC issues notice to U'khand govt, stays construction of roads connecting Rajaji National Park

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Uttarakhand government on hearing a petition filed by an NGO, seeking a stay on the construction of roads which connects it to the Rajaji National Park in the state.
A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Deepak Gupta and also comprising Justice Surya Kant also stayed the construction of the road which connects with the Rajaji National Park in the state.
On May 3, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests, National Board for Wildlife and National Tiger Conservation Authority to provide a report by August 31, on alleged illegal road construction in part of the buffer area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Haridwar.
The tribunal observed that the construction of a minor road in Laldang-Chillarkhal road is in the buffer area of the aforementioned tiger reserve. (ANI)

