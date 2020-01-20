SC issues notice to Union of India over plea challenging validity of NIA (Amendment) Act

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union of India after hearing a petition filed by Omar M, who had challenged the validity of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and also comprising Justice S Ravinder Bhatt, issued the notice to the Union of India, as the petitioner sought a direction that the amended Act be declared as "unconstitutional", as the same had violated the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Act aims at enhancing the jurisdiction of NIA to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India targeting Indians as well as Indian assets abroad. (ANI)

