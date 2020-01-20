SC issues notice to UP govt over plea challenging validity of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government after hearing a plea challenging the validity of changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had in 2018 formally rechristened the name of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

The decision to rename the city was made at a Cabinet meeting and came into effect immediately, UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said at that time. (ANI)

