The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

SC issues notice to UP govt over plea challenging validity of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj

ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government after hearing a plea challenging the validity of changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had in 2018 formally rechristened the name of Allahabad as Prayagraj.
The decision to rename the city was made at a Cabinet meeting and came into effect immediately, UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said at that time. (ANI)

iocl
iocl