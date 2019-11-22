SC issues notices on plea challenging Aadhaar data usage by private entities

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on a petition challenging the recent amendments to Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Act 2019, which allowed private entities to access the Aadhaar data.

The petition, jointly filed by retired Indian Army officer S G Vombatkare and human rights activist Bezwada Wilson, challenged the constitutional validity of the act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice B S Bobde sought their response and said that the case will be heard along with the petition challenging the ordinance on the same. (ANI)

