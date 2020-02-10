SC issues notices over petition seeking FIR against cops over police-lawyer clash at Tis Hazari court

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Union of India (UOI), Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), Govt of NCT of Delhi and others after hearing a petition filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal, seeking the registration of FIR against every member of 3rd Battalion who entered the Tis Hazari court premises without the permission of District Judge in the unfortunate incident where the Delhi Police clashed with lawyers.

A bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde has issued notice to Union of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi Police, Bar Association of Tis Hazari, and others.

The police personnel had allegedly beaten male-female lawyers and damaged their properties, who have been performing their duties as an officer of the court, Reepak Kansal has said in his petition.

The petitioner has also prayed to deploy trained security force in courts other than Delhi police. The petitioner had moved the Apex Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court, which had disposed of his petition.

The clashes, which happened over an alleged parking issue last year, left several lawyers and police personnel injured. The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry to be conducted into the clashes. (ANI)

