SC issues notices to Supertech Builders, others after hearing plea on enhancement of compensation to farmers

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Supertech Builders, and other real estate companies, after hearing a plea of enhancement of compensation to farmers whose land was acquired by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

A bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice L Nageshwara Rao, and also consisting of Justices Hemant Gupta, and Justice S Ravinder Bhat, issued show-cause notices to various land allottees like Supertech Builders, Galgotia University, and other builders on a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by YEIDA in support of farmers.

The SLP was filed before the Top Court against the Allahabad High Court judgement of May 23, 2020.

The Allahabad High Court had decided in favour of builders and against the YEIDA, which had proposed to give 64.7% enhancement of compensation to the farmers.

The YEIDA had challenged the Allahabad High Court judgement in the Supreme Court on the ground that all farmers should get equal treatment.



Senior advocate and former Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of YEIDA, and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the state, whereas, Supreme Court lawyer Dr Surat Singh appeared on behalf of Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti representing millions of farmers.

It was argued that builders themselves filed an affidavit in November 2012 to say that if compensation is enhanced by the government or the Authority, they would agree to pay the same.

This fact was concealed by the builders from Allahabad High Court.

On behalf of builders, it was argued that there was a contract between YEIDA and builders and a contract is sacrosanct.

After hearing the arguments, the bench of the Supreme Court issued a show-cause notice to Supertech and other builders on Yamuna Expressway.

The court ordered that pleading should be completed within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on October 9, 2020. (ANI)

