SC judge Justice Kaul inaugurates legal service clinic at Patkai Christian College Seithekema Dimapur in Nagaland

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kisan Kaul has underlined the importance of mediation as an efficacious alternative mode of dispute resolution.

A Legal Services clinic was inaugurated on Sunday 2022 by Justice Sanjay Kisan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority in the gracious presence of the other dignitaries.

Delivering the inaugural address on the inauguration of the legal services clinic at Nagaland, Justice Kaul urged upon preferring mediation over litigation to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases and to deliver justice.

Justice Kaul stated that the adversarial system could only decide who wins or loses a case, whereas mediation could get to the bottom of the dispute, resolve its genesis and bring about a holistic change and an amicable environment for the resolution of the dispute to the opposite parties.

He further added that in a dispute, mediation prompts the parties to come up with a solution unlike in litigation where the solution is imposed on them.



Stressing the need to encourage mediation at a local level, he urged the law students involved in the legal aid clinic to spread legal awareness and ensure that mediation permeates to every nook and corner. He further added that this legal service clinic will provide a centre for the practical and professional training for students of law.

Justice Kaul highlighted how a law school-based legal aid clinic serves three basic purposes, first to impart a practical understanding of legal practice among the students, second to generate awareness on legal rights, duties and social justice policies of the government and third to bridge the gap between the poor and vulnerable sections of our society and the justice system by assisting them in their legal issues.

The legal service clinic is the 119th Legal Services Clinic established in the State of Nagaland by Dimapur District Legal Services Authority under the aegis of Nagaland State Legal Services Authority.

The inauguration commenced with the playing of the theme song followed by the address by Justice Songkhupchung Serto, Judge, Gauhati High Court and Chairman, High Court

Legal Services Committee, Kohima and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir, Judge, Gauhati High Court and Executive Chairman, Nagaland State Legal Services Authority.

The Member Secretary, Nagaland State Legal Services Authority, gave a vote of thanks. (ANI)

