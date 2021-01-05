SC judge recuses from hearing Bengali film producer's bail petition

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, has recused from hearing the bail petition filed by Bengali film producer, Shrikant Mohta, an accused in the Rose Valley Ponzi scam case.

Mohta, a West Bengal based film producer and an accused in the Rose Valley Ponzi scam case, is accused of laundering money allegedly collected from the public through his film production company and embezzling crores of rupees on the pretext of producing films.



The court directed for posting the matter before a different bench on January 11.

Odisha High Court had in December last year, refused to grant bail to Mohta, who was arrested by the CBI in January 2019 for his alleged complicity in a chit fund scam case.

Mohta had subsequently approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Odisha High Court and sought bail in the case. (ANI)

