The four accused Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu who were killed in an encounter (File photo)

SC junks plea on Telangana encounter deaths

ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a petition relating to the custodial death of four persons accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor in Telangana, earlier this month.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked activist K Sajaya to approach Telangana High Court with the petition for collection of evidence in relation to custodial death.
The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.
A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter.
Following the encounter, a batch of petitions was filed in the top court. Subsequently, the court had last week ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the encounter case. (ANI)

