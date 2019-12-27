SC lawyer files complaint against Arundhati Roy

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Supreme Court lawyer Rajiv Kumar Ranjan on Thursday filed a police complaint against activist and author Arundhati Roy for her alleged remarks at Delhi University on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Ranjan has sought lodging of First Information Report against Roy under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot)

and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said that Roy along with some other persons conducted a public meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) various places including Delhi University campus on December 25 and told people to give "incorrect information" to government official who will come to collect the data with regard to NPR.

The complaint said her remarks were an offence under IPC and were a deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings of Muslim community.

Ranjan also said that Roy and some others had committed offences under the different provisions of the National Security Act.

He called upon Delhi Police to investigate and take legal action. (ANI)

